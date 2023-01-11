Purvis police chief running for Lamar County sheriff

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker announced his candidacy for Lamar County sheriff this week via Facebook

Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins confirmed Wednesday that Walker had became the first to challenge incumbent Danny Rigel.

Both are registered as Republicans, and will meet in the Aug. 8 primary.

According to the “Joey Walker For Lamar County Sheriff” Facebook page, Walker has spent nearly nine years as the police chief of Lamar County’s county seat, Purvis.

Walker also has served Lamar County the past three years as District 1 constable

Those recent occupations comprise part of the more than 30 years Walker has spent in law enforcement.

Walker spent the bulk of 1990s as an officer with the Purvis Police Department, followed by a long-stint as a deputy with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Rigel will be seeking his sixth term as Lamar County sheriff. He served 21 years with the Hattiesburg Police Department before winning his first term as sheriff.

