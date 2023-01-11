Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Purvis police chief running for Lamar County sheriff

Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker has qualified to run for Lamar County sheriff
Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker has qualified to run for Lamar County sheriff(Gray TV)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker announced his candidacy for Lamar County sheriff this week via Facebook

Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins confirmed Wednesday that Walker had became the first to challenge incumbent Danny Rigel.

Both are registered as Republicans, and will meet in the Aug. 8 primary.

According to the “Joey Walker For Lamar County Sheriff” Facebook page, Walker has spent nearly nine years as the police chief of Lamar County’s county seat, Purvis.

Walker also has served Lamar County the past three years as District 1 constable

Those recent occupations comprise part of the more than 30 years Walker has spent in law enforcement.

Walker spent the bulk of 1990s as an officer with the Purvis Police Department, followed by a long-stint as a deputy with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Rigel will be seeking his sixth term as Lamar County sheriff. He served 21 years with the Hattiesburg Police Department before winning his first term as sheriff.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rozek’s bond was set at $15,000 and faces one charge of felony child abuse.
Bond set for alleged ‘baby biter’ in Jones Co.
-
Hattiesburg man located, safe
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
-
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location

Latest News

Left to right: Christopher J. Axton, 27, and Mary Slaughter, 39.
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
Matthew Alridge Jr.,, 25, Taylorsville was arrested on a count of drive-by shooting and...
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
Gov. Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County