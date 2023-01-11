Police investigating stolen Waynesboro patrol vehicle in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is continuing to search for a man wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro patrol vehicle.

According to LPD, the officer parked his unit at his residence and discovered it was missing the next day.

Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said the department was able to obtain the video of the suspect filling up at a local Valero service station on Highway 11.

LPD was able to retrieve surveillance video of a suspect with the vehicle at a gas station. (Laurel Police Department)

“We were able to track some video from some local convenience stores where there was an individual that we got on camera who was driving the vehicle,” said Reaves.

After tracking down the vehicle, LPD noticed the dash radio and two government-issued weapons were missing. The guns were worth an estimated $1,000.

“Specifically, two long guns that were in the trunk of the vehicle are missing,” Reaves said. “Those have been entered on NCIC. So, we’re obviously still looking for those.”

“The vehicle has been processed,” Reaves added. “We do believe we have some very good evidence from the vehicle that will ultimately help us catch and convict the person (suspect).”

Reaves said now is the time to ask the Laurel community for help, hoping somebody knows information about this individual.

“Anyone who may have seen anything, seen the vehicle at a residence, anything of that nature, can call us here directly at Laurel Police Department or Jones County Crime Stoppers,” Reaves said.

Reaves said the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous. He adds that the suspect will be facing felony charges when arrested.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

WDAM 7 also reached out to the Waynesboro Police Department for an interview, but the chief declined.

