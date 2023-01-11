Win Stuff
Perry Co. sheriff announces run for 3rd term

By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials continue to announce their intentions to run for re-election throughout the state.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles announced that he will be running for his third term.

Nobles, a native of Perry County, spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office before taking a stent with the Petal Police Department.

He was elected as sheriff in 2015.

“If this county is good enough for my kids, I feel it is my obligation to serve as the sheriff of this county and give them that protection so they feel safe walking around Perry County,” said Nobles. “Being the sheriff of this county means the world to me.”

While he is happy with the county’s change over the decade, Nobles says there’s still plenty of work to be done.

