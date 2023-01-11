Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

New recording studio in Columbia ‘Goin Crazy’ for all types of music

Two Marion County men have opened a new business in downtown Columbia that could make some dreams come true for aspiring musicians.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Marion County men have opened a new business in downtown Columbia that could make some dreams come true for aspiring musicians.

Moses Anderson, 30, and Jeremy Bourgeois, 31, have started a recording studio called “Goin Crazy.”

It’s equipped to record music of any type and Anderson and Bourgeois say they can also do remote recording at any location.

The folks with Main Street Columbia Inc. say the studio is the first-ever for downtown Columbia.

“This is something I’ve always loved to do and I figured, ‘Hey, why not make money off of doing something I love to do, why wake up and go to a job when this can just be passionate and we get paid for our passion,’” said Anderson.

“We’ve recorded with a few people,” said Bourgeois. “They’re really loving the setup and everything. They love the quality of all of it.”

Anderson and Bourgeois came up with the plan to open their studio after working together at last fall’s Food and Music Festival in Columbia.

For more informaiton about the studio, check out its Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man dies after Friday night crash in Hattiesburg
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
The driver of the Mustang turned left off Highway 11 onto Moselle Road where he crashed off the...
High-speed chase ends with crash in Moselle; teen driver injured
Rozek, 26, of Laurel is currently booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center where she...
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown

Latest News

New recording studio in Columbia ‘Goin Crazy’ for all types of music
"Goin Crazy" for music
A kid that was once a viral social media star on the now-defunct video platform Vine, is now a...
Popeye’s viral Vine kid grows up to win football state championship
Lisa Marie Presley signing autographs
Elvis’ birthday weekend brings world to Graceland
The rodeo comes to Laurel
The rodeo comes to Laurel