LISTEN: 17-year-old ‘Six String Andrew’ has music in his veins

Andrew Sullivan, only 17 years old, has been playing guitar since he was 6. Now, he performs across the Gulf Coast and the Southeast.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Andrew Sullivan is only 17 years old, but hearing him play guitar you’d think he has decades of experience.

“Six String Andrew” got his first guitar 11 years ago and has been playing ever since; now, the South Mississippian performs across the Mississippi Coast and Southeast.

Sullivan says he asked for a guitar every year for Christmas, received a toy guitar when he was 3, and got his first real one when he was only 6. It didn’t take long for him to fall in love with playing the instrument.

Andrew Sullivan with his first guitar.
Andrew Sullivan with his first guitar.(Jennifer Sullivan)

Sullivan has performed across the coast, and with some big names at that. When he was just 14, he performed with blues legend Buddy Guy.

Andrew Sullivan performing with blues legend Buddy Guy when he was only 14 years old.
Andrew Sullivan performing with blues legend Buddy Guy when he was only 14 years old.(Jennifer Sullivan)

Now, he’s a regular at Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi and plays at festivals all over the region. Within the last year, Sullivan joined the Gulf Coast Big Band.

Take a listen to Six String Andrew’s live performance of an original song, as well as his cover of ‘Good Morning Blues’ by Lead Belly, on Good Morning Mississippi.

Six String Andrew, in addition to performing an original song, plays 'Good Morning Blues' by Lead Belly, live on Good Morning Mississippi.

