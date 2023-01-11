Win Stuff
Laurel PD releases stats from Dec. grant period

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department statistics in relation to an Impaired Driver Grant and Traffic Services Grant continue to show positive results for the community.

According to LPD, 253 tickets, 4 DUI arrests, 4 drug arrests and 2 felony arrests were made in December.

Chief Tommy Cox said these grants help to slow drivers down, keep drunk drivers off the roads and keep our citizens safe.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

