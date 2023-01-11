Hub City gears up for King Cake season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Mardi Gras season is right around the corner, and one local bakery is working overtime baking hundreds of King Cakes a day.

For Jody’s Bakery & Caterie in Hattiesburg, the festive season means more business.

Owner Joanna Lopez says they start baking the cakes every day before doors open.

“It probably takes about six people for the entire production from start to finish,” Lopez said. “And usually takes about four hours of production time and then another hour or two to finish them.”

The bakery has been producing Mardi Gras favorites for more than 40 years and Lopez says the demand for them keeps increasing every year.

“During the peak of the season, we’ll sell about 120 to 200 a day, but as we just get started, about 60 a day.”

Before cake production begins, Lopez says the bakery starts ordering ingredients and supplies as early as December.

“We do have to order different ingredients seasonally for this product, specifically because it’s something we don’t do except during the season of Mardi Gras, she said. “So we have to get all of our supplies in so (hat on) Jan. 2nd, we are on target to get them rolling out to the front.’

Lopez says the bakery makes about 10 different flavors of King Cakes.

