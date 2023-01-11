Gov. calls special election to fill 15th District Circuit Court seat

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that a special election has been scheduled on Nov. 7 to fill the vacant seat on the 15th District Circuit Court.

The vacancy officially opened Jan. 1 after Judge Anthony Mozingo resigned to become executive director of Homes of Hope for Children, a non-profit that serves children in need.

The 15th District covers Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion and Pearl River counties.

The district seats three judges, with Judge Prentiss Harrell and Judge Claiborne McDonald holding the other two positions.

Reeves and Secretary of State Michael Watson signed a writ Tuesday setting the date and other parameters for the elecction.

