2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg

Left to right: Christopher J. Axton, 27, and Mary Slaughter, 39.
Left to right: Christopher J. Axton, 27, and Mary Slaughter, 39.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation.

Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.

Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County

Christopher James Axton, 27, was also taken into custody just before midnight, on Tuesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on a receiving stolen property charge.

Both will be turned over to Jackson County authorities.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Slaughter is wanted for questioning in the death of Cody O’Neal of Vancleave. The 32-year-old man was found deceased in a room at the Red Roof Inn in St. Martin Monday.

Slaughter is also charged with motor vehicle theft for allegedly taking the victim’s truck from the hotel parking lot.

Officers with the Hattiesburg-based Metro Narcotics Task Force recovered the 2017 GMC Sierra Crew Cab truck, which was being sought by Jackson County authorities as well.

