2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges

Left to right: Sharccara R. McNair, 37, and Stephanie NcNair, 25.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing multiple counts of fraud in Forrest County.

According to the office of the 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, Stephanie McNair, 25, and Sharccara R. McNair, 37, were separately indicted in a multi-count indictment for the crimes of making fraudulent statements and representation and computer fraud on Tuesday.

These charges are regarding an investigation of the alleged fraudulent statements made by the defendants in preparing multiple income tax returns. The alleged acts occurred between 2018 and 2021.

The investigation was conducted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue and concluded in a 16-count indictment against Stephanie and an 18-count indictment against Sharccara.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sharccara has 17 counts of fraud - making fraudulent statements/representations and 1 count of fraud - computer. Stephanie has 15 counts of fraud - making fraudulent statements/representations and 1 count of fraud - computer

The district attorney’s office said the accused will have their bond set by waiver of arraignment. It is unknown yet if they have had previous charges filed against them.

For the past 16 years, Sharccara reportedly worked at Excellent Tax Pros, in Hattiesburg, specializing in filing taxes. During those years, she worked with her business partner, Stephanie.

In 2022, WDAM 7 featured both women in a story about tax fraud. At the time, the suspects’ alleged fraudulent activities were not made aware to the public.

For the past 16 years, Sharccara McNair with Excellent Tax Pros has filed taxes for people with her business partner.(wdam)

