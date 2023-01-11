Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 critically injured after 2-vehicle collision in Ellisville

-
-(Ellisville Police Department)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered apparent critical injuries after a wreck involving a Nissan Frontier and a gravel truck Wednesday in Ellisville.

Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department and EMServe ambulance service responded to the wreck on Highway 29 S at Augusta Road.

According to Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell, a man and a woman had to be extricated from the Frontier by the fire department. They were transported by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center for apparent critical injuries.

There were three children passengers inside the Frontier during the incident. All three were reportedly uninjured.

-
-(Ellisville Police Department)

No injuries were also reported for the driver of the dump truck.

-
-(Ellisville Police Department)

Russell said initial reports indicate that the Frontier ran a stop sign in front of the dump truck, causing the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Ellisville Police Department.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rozek’s bond was set at $15,000 and faces one charge of felony child abuse.
Bond set for alleged ‘baby biter’ in Jones Co.
-
Hattiesburg man located, safe
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
-
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location

Latest News

No injuries were reported on the scene.
Semi-truck drives off US-11 to miss deer
The driver of the Mustang turned left off Highway 11 onto Moselle Road where he crashed off the...
High-speed chase ends with crash in Moselle; teen driver injured
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man dies after Friday night crash in Hattiesburg
The fire department issued a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for deer.
Driver suffers minor injuries after encountering buck