2 critically injured after 2-vehicle collision in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered apparent critical injuries after a wreck involving a Nissan Frontier and a gravel truck Wednesday in Ellisville.

Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department and EMServe ambulance service responded to the wreck on Highway 29 S at Augusta Road.

According to Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell, a man and a woman had to be extricated from the Frontier by the fire department. They were transported by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center for apparent critical injuries.

There were three children passengers inside the Frontier during the incident. All three were reportedly uninjured.

No injuries were also reported for the driver of the dump truck.

Russell said initial reports indicate that the Frontier ran a stop sign in front of the dump truck, causing the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Ellisville Police Department.

