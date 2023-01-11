01/11 Ryan’s “Foggy & Warm” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’ve been right on the edge of it for the last few mornings, but the fog is going to be a tad more noticeable for the next few mornings...especially in our most fog-prone areas Still, I don’t expect to see any major issues with it as today’s will be patchy at worst, while tomorrow’s is expected to be patchy-to-locally dense at the worst. This buildup of moisture is all happening ahead of our next front, arriving as soon as tomorrow morning and bringing a noticeable, but quite short cool-down. The front also carries a level 1 risk, aka “marginal/very low,” risk of severe weather. While the setup still doesn’t and hasn’t appeared concerning at any point over the last several days, it’s still always prudent to prepare to be “weather’ aware as the line of showers and storms swing through. The current timing on it has it arriving in the area by 8 AM and leaving the area by 2 PM, but hat can still shift slightly...though it doesn’t have much time to do so and once again isn’t looking particularly concerning from a tornado/wind perspective.

By Thursday evening the front will be through and cooler, drier air will be rushing into the area on the back of a gusty northerly breeze. This will bring highs down 20 degrees between Thursday and Friday, falling from 72 to 52 respectively, with nights dropping nearly 30 degrees from Thursday morning to Friday’s, a low of 65 falling to 38. We’ll spend the weekend with much cooler, more sunny afternoons and crisp, frosty mornings before average-to-above average temperatures rush back into the area ahead of a warmer, wetter week for next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.