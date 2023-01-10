Win Stuff
Warmer weather tomorrow with storms arriving on Thursday

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 1/10
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
This evening will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be unseasonably warm as highs soar into the mid 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

A cold front moves in on Thursday, giving us a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be much colder as highs top out in the low 50s. Skies will be sunny.

This weekend will be nice with sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

