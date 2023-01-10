Upcoming expungement clinic offers legal help clearing your criminal record

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Center for Justice is offering help to anyone working to get their criminal record cleared, and best of all, the assistance is free.

The expungement clinic will be held Friday, February 10th from Noon to 3 p.m. at the Gautier Public Library (2100 Library Lane).

All attendees must bring documentation to support their cases. If you have a felony case, documentation would include the indictment, the sentencing order, and a discharge order. Those with misdemeanor cases should bring an abstract of court record.

Participants should pre-register for the clinic by calling (228) 435-7284 ext. 208 or by emailing igustafson@mscenterforjustice.org Pre-registration guarantees that you will receive help on the day of the clinic. Otherwise, you may have to wait for a later date.

While clinics like this can often help low-income people, the Mississippi Center for Justice is providing the service free to anyone, regardless of their income.

If you have questions, reach out to Ian Gustafson at (228) 435-7284 ext. 208.

