Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma

Ukrainians in the city of Bakhmut found a way to mark Orthodox Christmas, despite Russian shelling. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 100 Ukrainian troops will head to Oklahoma’s Fort Sill soon to begin training on the Patriot missile defense system, two U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Ukraine has long sought the Patriot surface-to-air guided missile defense system because it can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles. During his late December visit to the U.S. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the battery would make a significant difference in bolstering Kyiv’s defenses against Russia’s invasion.

The number of Ukrainians coming to Fort Sill is approximately the number it takes to operate one battery. Kyiv’s decision to take troops off the battlefield to training across the Atlantic in the U.S. is unusual, although it has sent forces for short-term training at European bases for other more complex systems it has received, such as on the longer-range High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

The U.S. pledged one Patriot battery in December as part of one of several large military assistance packages it has provided Ukraine in recent weeks. Last week Germany pledged an additional Patriot battery.

Each Patriot battery consists of a truck-mounted launching system with eight launchers that can hold up to four missile interceptors each, a ground radar, a control station and a generator. The Army said it currently has 16 Patriot battalions.

The Patriot batteries will complement a variety of air defense systems that both the U.S. and NATO partners have pledged to Ukraine, as it faces an evolving barrage of missiles and drones against its civilian population and infrastructure from Russia in the now 11-month-old conflict. In the last few months, Germany has pledged four IRIS-T air defense systems; the U.S. has also pledged eight mid-range National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS and Avenger air defense systems.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man dies after Friday night crash in Hattiesburg
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
The driver of the Mustang turned left off Highway 11 onto Moselle Road where he crashed off the...
High-speed chase ends with crash in Moselle; teen driver injured
Rozek, 26, of Laurel is currently booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center where she...
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for...
GOP requests intel ‘damage assessment’ of Biden documents
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo N.Y., following...
NOAA: Ian, drought supercharged US weather extremes in 2022
Justin Gilstrap, 11, was riding his bike when one of the dogs started barking at him and then...
11-year-old boy undergoes several surgeries after dogs attack him
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck