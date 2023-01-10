Skies will be sunny on Tuesday as we begin a midweek warming trend

This evening will be mostly clear and cool with temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Clouds will move in on Wednesday in advance of our next system. It will also be much warmer as highs soar into the mid 70s.

A cold front will move in on Thursday, giving us a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be much colder as highs top out in the low 50s under sunny skies.

This weekend will be nice with sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

