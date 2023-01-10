Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Skies will be sunny on Tuesday as we begin a midweek warming trend

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/9
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear and cool with temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Clouds will move in on Wednesday in advance of our next system. It will also be much warmer as highs soar into the mid 70s.

A cold front will move in on Thursday, giving us a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be much colder as highs top out in the low 50s under sunny skies.

This weekend will be nice with sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Joe Rocco's Brooklyn Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza.
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Douglas Brown, 52, was taken into custody Saturday in Ellisville and is awaiting extradition to...
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
The .Petal Police Department worked a three-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Evelyn Gandy...
3-vehicle accident on parkway in Petal leaves 1 seriously injured

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/9
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/9
Hannah's Sunday Evening Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday Evening Forecast
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast
01/06 Ryan's "Coldest" Friday Morning Forecast
01/06 Ryan’s “Coldest” Friday Morning Forecast