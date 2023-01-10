Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Rep. Mike Ezell takes office in Mississippi Congressional delegation

Rep. Mike Ezell takes office in Mississippi Congressional delegation
Rep. Mike Ezell takes office in Mississippi Congressional delegation(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time since 2010, Mississippi’s fourth Congressional District is not represented by Steven Palazzo.

Former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell defeated Palazzo in the midterms and was recently sworn in to the 118th Congress.

The 63-year-old Rep. Mike Ezell, R-MS, said this is an emotional time for him after working his way up from a local beat cop into the halls of Congress.

“It’s the American dream,” Ezell said. “And I’m very thankful, and I’m very humbled. And I will work hard for our people.”

Ezell replaces Steven Palazzo, who he criticized on the campaign trail for not communicating with constituents. Ezell said his office will be more open.

“I’ve always been readily available to answer questions,” Ezell said. “Sometimes good, sometimes hard, but you know, you’ve got to take the good with the bad.”

Ezell hopes to work his way onto the transportation, agriculture and armed services committees.

“I want to do whatever I can to support our military,” Ezell said. “You know, I think our small rural farmer needs help. You know we’ve got a lot going on with roads and bridges throughout the country.”

Ezell supported Kevin McCarthy for speaker throughout the entire House process.

He said one of his biggest priorities is establishing relationships to work with others in Congress.

“Because that’s what the people sent me up here to do is to go to work,” Ezell said. “Not to argue and fuss with other Republicans, but to get the job done.”

Ezell plans to return to the district next week for the Martin Luther King holiday recess.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rozek’s bond was set at $15,000 and faces one charge of felony child abuse.
Bond set for alleged ‘baby biter’ in Jones Co.
-
Hattiesburg man located, safe
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
Rozek, 26, of Laurel is currently booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center where she...
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel

Latest News

Nobles is seeking his third term as sheriff.
Perry Co. sheriff announces run for 3rd term
Republicans flex their new House majority as they appoint new chairs of committees
Republicans flex their new House majority with new committee chairs
FILE - Shuwaski Young, the Democratic candidate for Mississippi's Third Congressional District,...
Democrat Young to run for Mississippi secretary of state
“I’m prepared to run a strong re-election campaign,” said White. “My campaign account has $1.3...
State Auditor Shad White to run for re-election