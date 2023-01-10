Rep. Mike Ezell takes office in Mississippi Congressional delegation

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time since 2010, Mississippi’s fourth Congressional District is not represented by Steven Palazzo.

Former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell defeated Palazzo in the midterms and was recently sworn in to the 118th Congress.

The 63-year-old Rep. Mike Ezell, R-MS, said this is an emotional time for him after working his way up from a local beat cop into the halls of Congress.

“It’s the American dream,” Ezell said. “And I’m very thankful, and I’m very humbled. And I will work hard for our people.”

Ezell replaces Steven Palazzo, who he criticized on the campaign trail for not communicating with constituents. Ezell said his office will be more open.

“I’ve always been readily available to answer questions,” Ezell said. “Sometimes good, sometimes hard, but you know, you’ve got to take the good with the bad.”

Ezell hopes to work his way onto the transportation, agriculture and armed services committees.

“I want to do whatever I can to support our military,” Ezell said. “You know, I think our small rural farmer needs help. You know we’ve got a lot going on with roads and bridges throughout the country.”

Ezell supported Kevin McCarthy for speaker throughout the entire House process.

He said one of his biggest priorities is establishing relationships to work with others in Congress.

“Because that’s what the people sent me up here to do is to go to work,” Ezell said. “Not to argue and fuss with other Republicans, but to get the job done.”

Ezell plans to return to the district next week for the Martin Luther King holiday recess.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.