Rawls Springs family in need after house fire

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Willie and Elbany Williams were preparing for bed Sunday evening when another family member informed them of the fire.

“My daughter came back in and she said, ‘Daddy, y’all get out, the house is on fire,’” said Willie. “I jumped up and gave her the baby, then I woke her (Elbany) up because she was sleeping. We got out the door, and the rest is history.”

First responders were on the scene in less than 10 minutes, but due to a water issue on the scene, it took nearly two hours to extinguish the fire.

“It’s hard to watch something that somebody has worked so hard for, most people have built their lives in and lost in a fire that happens within a matter of minutes to start,” said Austin Extine, public information officer with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department. “Within an hour or two, most of the time, you’re left with what’s behind us.”

The family is now staying with a family friend until they can get back on their feet. They are in need of clothes and financial donations.

People interested in donating clothes can drop them off at the Rawls Springs Volunteer Fire Department at 530 Archie Smith Rd #512, Hattiesburg, MS 39402. Donations can be made between 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

“We really try to help the community,” said Cody Martin, Rawls Springs assistant fire chief. “That’s what we do as volunteers. When people need us the most, we try to be there.”

“After the fire or whatever happens, we always try to make sure that they know we are there.”

Clothes sizes can be requested from Elbany via email at elbanywilliams@gmail.com.

“Thank you all for all the support, all the prayers and just reaching out,” said Elbany. “We thank you.”

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family financially. Donations can be made by clicking HERE.

