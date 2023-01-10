Purvis High School Debate Team heading to Harvard

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Harvard’s halls will soon welcome the Purvis High School Speech and Debate Team as they prepare to compete in the prestigious competition on Feb. 18 - 19.

“For a lot of these students, this will be the first time they’ve ever flown and have a few students this will be the first time that they’ve ever been out of the state of Mississippi,” said coach Joseph VanZandt.

The team of 13 competes around the Pine Belt and the state, bringing home numerous trophies, awards and recognition and embodying what it means to be a “Tornado.”

“These students work relentlessly. This is a very difficult activity and Mississippi is one of the top states for speech and debate the entire nation so that the competition that they face at these tournaments is very steep,” VanZandt said. “And I have students who are involved in all sorts of extra-curricular activities. I have students who are involved in band and who were involved in show choir, and they somehow managed to juggle all those activities and still be incredibly successful.”

Senior team captain Katherine Ladner has been a part of the team since her freshman year and competes in various events, ranging from duo interpretation to humorous interpretation. She has competed on both the local and national levels and knows how important it is to experience a tournament of this caliber.

“I feel very blessed to be able to lead a team and to have a team that’s so receptive to any advice that coach Vincent, and I have or to be able to share my experiences of the speech or debate with them and hope that they have an even better experience than I’ve had so far,” said Ladner.

Ladner says that speech and debate has made her into the person she is today, and it inspired the choice of her future career.

“Well, after high school, I’m planning on studying musical theater in college and going into the entertainment industry, Ladner said. “And part of the reason I want to do that is because of speech and debate. It helped me realize that I can speak to people, and I can be competent enough to perform both with others and by myself.

“It helped me discover my capabilities, and it has transformed my life,” Ladner added. “Anyone who has the opportunity to participate in debate, I would say do it.”

On Friday, Jan. 13, the team will be hosting a talent showcase to show the community what they will be taking to the competition.

The event will start at 7 p.m. in the high school’s performing arts center and is free for the community. They will be collecting donations to help offset the costs of the trip to Harvard.

