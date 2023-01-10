More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg have been laid off due to overstaffing, according to a statement from Maximus Inc.

The IT service management company provided the following statement in regard to recent layoffs at the Hattiesburg location, which is located at the Cloverleaf Center:

Maximus Statement:

Due to low attrition rates with employees in multiple Maximus facilities, we have experienced surplus staffing. As a result, Maximus will be releasing select employees in all locations where we provide customer relations services for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In Hattiesburg, we are releasing 143 out of the 930 employees currently employed. Staff being released were selected based on their tenure and schedule.

Whenever we make staffing decisions, we make it a priority to treat all of our people with respect and sensitivity. That is why we are coordinating with other Maximus programs where remote positions may be available for impacted employees. We also will ensure that we consider these employees for other hiring needs if additional staff is required in the future.

