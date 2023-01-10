Missing man reported in Hattiesburg
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.
According to HPD, Donta Berry, 21, of Hattiesburg, was last seen at his home on Shelton Avenue.
Family members said he was last seen at home around 6 a.m. When they returned, sometime before 10 a.m., he was gone.
Berry was last seen wearing a purple jacket, green and white shirt, gray jogging pants and red shoes. He is described as weighing roughly 150 pounds and being just over 6 feet tall.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
