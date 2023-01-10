Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins shares ‘Music is Medicine’ in Lamar Co.

Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative,...
Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time.(wdam)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Full excitement filled the air at Longleaf Elementary School in Oak Grove Tuesday morning, as Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, returned to her stomping grounds of Lamar County.

Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time.

Perkins expressed she’s a big advocate for incorporating music into classrooms to keep students engaged.

“So we read ‘Pete the Cat,’ and we do a little exercise with that,” said Perkins. “For the older students, I incorporate social and emotional learning into their curriculum with ‘Music is Medicine’ because I feel like it’s important to use the arts to check in on the well-being of a child. Then, at the very end of every program, we get the plastic maracas and shake to “Happy” by Pharrel Williams because music makes us happy.”

“I remind students music can bring us out of some of the darkest situations and it can really brighten your mood when you’re having a rough day.”

If you remember, WDAM 7 reported Perkins plans to visit a school in all 82 counties across the state. So far, she’s made her stop at 17, interacting with 5,000 students.

Perkins shared that her program, ‘Music is Medicine’, got recognized on a national level while at Miss America in December. She said the overall Miss American experience was one to remember, even winning a $10,000 scholarship for college.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man dies after Friday night crash in Hattiesburg
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
The driver of the Mustang turned left off Highway 11 onto Moselle Road where he crashed off the...
High-speed chase ends with crash in Moselle; teen driver injured
Rozek, 26, of Laurel is currently booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center where she...
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown

Latest News

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2023.
LRMA to celebrate its centennial in 2023
"Americans and the Holocaust" includes several panels and four video kiosks.
Traveling Holocaust exhibit to open at Hattiesburg library Jan. 9
PRCC's Wildcat Mobile Maintenance Training Unit will offer workforce training an job sites.
PRCC using new mobile classroom for workforce training
The state’s graduation rate reached an all-time high of 88.4%, and the dropout rate reached a...
MDE 2021-22 Annual Report shows academic progress after pandemic disruptions