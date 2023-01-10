Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Jackson Co. Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann Slaughter, who they say they’d like to question about the ‘suspicious death’ and a stolen vehicle.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was found dead in a St. Martin hotel room Monday; now the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman in regard to the crime.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann Slaughter, who they say they’d like to question about the death and a stolen truck.

Sheriff Ledbetter says a male victim was found Monday at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road with only a pair of shoes. All his other belongings were missing, including his truck.

Sheriff Ledbetter says the victim’s truck, a silver 2017 GMC Sierra, was stolen from the parking lot of the hotel.

Officials believe the victim died from a drug overdose, but they’re calling it a “suspicious death.”

If you have any information about this individual or the crime, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or submit a tip online.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man dies after Friday night crash in Hattiesburg
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
The driver of the Mustang turned left off Highway 11 onto Moselle Road where he crashed off the...
High-speed chase ends with crash in Moselle; teen driver injured
Rozek, 26, of Laurel is currently booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center where she...
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel

Latest News

Glade, Powers and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at the...
Fire engulfs abandoned home in Jones Co.
6pm Headlines 1/9
6pm Headlines 1/9
Family of five loses home after fire on Jan. 8.
Rawls Springs family in need after house fire
10pm Headlines 1/9
10pm Headlines 1/9