Laurel Main Street prepares for 2023 events

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street is gearing up for another year packed full of events for the community.

Laurel Main Street exists to support downtown businesses and to help to make each one thrive. Each year, the organization works hard to keep fan-favorite events like the Loblolly Festival and the Chili Cook-off.

This year’s events will begin in early February and will not stop until the summer.

“We are so excited to have a full slate of events this year,” said Caroline Burks, Laurel Main Street executive director. “We’ll kick it off Feb. 11 with our Chili Cook-off, which is fantastic, and then in March, we will have our Laurel Leap Basketball Tournament, so be looking for more information about that and then also in March, we’ll start our Wine Down spring series, which is always a fan-favorite.”

Laurel Main Street will have all the upcoming events on its website.

