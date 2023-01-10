Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel Main Street prepares for 2023 events

This year's events will begin in early February and will not stop until the summer.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street is gearing up for another year packed full of events for the community.

Laurel Main Street exists to support downtown businesses and to help to make each one thrive. Each year, the organization works hard to keep fan-favorite events like the Loblolly Festival and the Chili Cook-off.

This year’s events will begin in early February and will not stop until the summer.

“We are so excited to have a full slate of events this year,” said Caroline Burks, Laurel Main Street executive director. “We’ll kick it off Feb. 11 with our Chili Cook-off, which is fantastic, and then in March, we will have our Laurel Leap Basketball Tournament, so be looking for more information about that and then also in March, we’ll start our Wine Down spring series, which is always a fan-favorite.”

Laurel Main Street will have all the upcoming events on its website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man dies after Friday night crash in Hattiesburg
Joe Rocco's Brooklyn Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza.
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Douglas Brown, 52, was taken into custody Saturday in Ellisville and is awaiting extradition to...
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County

Latest News

Celebrating National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Celebrating National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Hattiesburg selected as site for 2023 Dixie Youth World Series
Hub City selected as 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series site
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office discusses crime stats for 2022
FCSO speaks on crime stats for 2022
Celebrating National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day