Hub City selected as 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series site

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Hattiesburg hit a grand slam Monday morning with the announcement of being selected as a site for the 2023 Dixie Youth baseball World Series.

Officials with Hattiesburg Youth Baseball and VisitHATTIESBURG traveled to North Carolina last summer to make a presentation to the Dixie Youth Baseball National Board for the proposal of hosting the upcoming AA Division World Series. Now, the games will be held at the Larry Doleac Complex at Tatum Park.

With it being more than two decades since the Hub City hosted the Dixie Youth World Series, city leaders and officials said they are looking forward to the excitement it will bring to “Baseburg”.

“It’s a remarkable opportunity to not only showcase the city but also to really improve and support business whether its restaurants or hotels,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “Based on what we saw in terms of the economic impact of last year’s Southern Miss baseball season, it’s going to be a really profitable one for businesses in the City of Hattiesburg.”

Freddie Triplett, Hattiesburg Youth Baseball director, said the city will spend the next several months preparing to welcome the players, families and fans.

“When the kids come here, they’re going to experience something when they walk on the field and say “this is like the big leagues,’” said Triplett. “So, we are excited about that.”

Champion baseball teams from 11 Southeaster states will travel to Hattiesburg from July 27- Aug. 1.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.