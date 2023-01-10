How over-the-counter drug shortages are affecting the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Over-the-counter drugs are commonly found in your local drug stores and pharmacies to help you feel better faster. However, two local pharmacists said there’s a growing shortage right here in the Pine Belt.

Jonathan Wells, a pharmacist for Wells Pharmacy, emphasizes the shortage.

“There definitely have been availability issues,” said Wells. “It’s been harder to get ahold of things and to get things, but I wouldn’t say it’s so bad that we can’t get anything at all. "

Gladys Barnett, the pharmacist in charge at Thomas Pharmacy, said the main problem is with allergy and pain medications, specifically in liquid form.

“Cough syrups, especially your Robitussin, that Robitussin with honey and some allergens, Tylenol liquids and ibuprofen liquids, especially for the infants that comes with the dropper,” said Barnett.

In fact, the problem has extended so far that some brands are suggesting using adult dosages for children, which could have potentially dangerous outcomes. Moreover, Gladys Barnett says it’s a difference of 1.25 MG compared to 500 MG.

“Take those products, the adult Tylenol and Tylenol liquid and formulate it for your child, but you got to remember that formulation just may not be what you’re accustomed to getting with the drops,” Barnett said.

Both pharmacists agree to not lose hope and encourage others to look at different pharmacies to find medications.

“I wouldn’t give up,” Wells said. “I’d keep looking and even it’s possible that they might ask their physician if they wrote a prescription for it, sometimes it may be available from behind the counter whereas they might not be out on the shelf available over the counter.”

Both pharmacists add that it may mean checking out a different pharmacy during this time to find the correct medication.

