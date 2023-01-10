Win Stuff
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office discusses crime stats for 2022

Sheriff Charlie Sims says the number of offenses decreased compared to 2021.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has released its crime statistics for 2022, and Sheriff Charlie Sims says the number of offenses decreased compared to 2021.

“That actually related to our statistics in the group A category, which is the murder rate, robbery, and felonious crimes,” said Sims. “We had a 17% reduction overall in that.”

Although the major crime rate stayed about the same, Sims says they did see a significant reduction in burglaries, thefts from homes and in motor vehicles.

“Some of the offenders were committing a lot of crimes and when you get those offenders off the street, crime is going to see a reduction which is a good thing,” Sims said.

Now going into 2023, the sheriff says their goals include seeking state accreditation and constructing a new juvenile detention facility.

“The other was built in the late ‘80s, and it’s time for some upgrades,” Sims said. “With a new facility, we will incorporate not only the detention areas but also the classroom, storage, and visitation areas.”

Patrol deputies and correctional officers will also be receiving body cameras for duty.

“We worked very hard to get that grant, finally got it and the equipment has finally come in, and we are ready to start the process of getting those deployed out in the field,” Sims said.

Sims added that FCSO will strengthen its co-responder program in 2023 by partnering with Pine Belt Mental health to have certified personnel go on duty with deputies.

