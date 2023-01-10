Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Fire engulfs abandoned home in Jones Co.

Glade, Powers and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at the...
Glade, Powers and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Walters Road and Anderson Road.(Powers VFD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An abandoned home in Jones County was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon.

Glade, Powers and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Walters Road and Anderson Road. 

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the building appeared to be abandoned for quite some time.

Firefighters initiated a defensive fire attack and were able to save a nearby shed.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported. 

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man dies after Friday night crash in Hattiesburg
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Joe Rocco's Brooklyn Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza.
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
The driver of the Mustang turned left off Highway 11 onto Moselle Road where he crashed off the...
High-speed chase ends with crash in Moselle; teen driver injured

Latest News

6pm Headlines 1/9
6pm Headlines 1/9
Family of five loses home after fire on Jan. 8.
Rawls Springs family in need after house fire
10pm Headlines 1/9
10pm Headlines 1/9
Rawls Springs family in need after house fire
Rawls Springs family in need after house fire