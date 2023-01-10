Fire engulfs abandoned home in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An abandoned home in Jones County was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon.

Glade, Powers and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Walters Road and Anderson Road.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the building appeared to be abandoned for quite some time.

Firefighters initiated a defensive fire attack and were able to save a nearby shed.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported.

