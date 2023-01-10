Win Stuff
Escaped Hinds Co. inmate captured weeks after judge deems him ‘flight risk’

Charles Tyler Payne was captured by Texas authorities after escaping from the Raymond Detention...
Charles Tyler Payne was captured by Texas authorities after escaping from the Raymond Detention Center on Christmas Day.(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County inmate a judge deemed a flight risk in December has been recaptured, weeks after escaping the Raymond Detention Center.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Tyree Jones announced that Tyler Charles Payne, 31 was picked up by authorities in Dallas County, Texas on Monday.

He was arrested following a string of violent crimes and a pursuit, Jones said in a social media post.

Payne faces additional charges in Hinds County, as well as new charges in Texas.

Jones did not know when he would be extradited back to Hinds County.

The suspect is currently being held in Dallas County and facing new charges of aggravated robbery and failure to identify as a fugitive to law enforcement.

Locally, Jones says Payne will be charged with escape, business burglary and auto theft.

Payne was arrested late last year after he allegedly stole a car from a woman at gunpoint at Cardozo Middle School. According to court records, he threatened to shoot the victim and then pushed her out of her vehicle, a 2009 Ford Explorer.

In early December, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for the suspect, writing on his bond sheet that he had “warrants in Texas” and was a “flight risk.”

Judge Johnnie McDaniel deemed Payne to be a flight risk back in December.
Judge Johnnie McDaniel deemed Payne to be a flight risk back in December.(WLBT)

Payne, along with Traverro McElroy, 36, escaped Christmas morning. A church van that the two allegedly stole was later found in Texas.

