Celebrating National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

It's a day to be grateful for the officers who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, we give thanks to the men and women who keep us safe.

Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a day to be grateful for the officers who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities.

“It is nice to actually have that appreciation coming in whether it be a day that is just set out right for us or just whenever, so whenever you see your local law enforcement, just let them know that you do appreciate them,” said Petal Police Officer Destin Chandler. “We’re all out here trying just like y’all are.”

As of 2022, there are over 800,000 sworn-in police officers in the United States, according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

