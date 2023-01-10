Bond set for alleged ‘baby biter’ in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Haley Rozek, who allegedly bit a child, had her initial appearance today in front of a judge in Jones County Justice Court.

Rozek, 26, of Laurel worked at a local daycare in Jones County when this incident occurred back in December.

The mother of the child noticed bite marks on her son’s arm and filed a police report with the sheriff’s department.

“The daycare employees were interviewed and one of the employees, Haley Rozek, admitted to biting the child on the arm,” Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Denny Graham. “She stated that it was the child was upset, she was trying to calm the child down, blowing on his arm and he pulled away and she inadvertently bit him.”

Rozek’s bond was set at $15,000 and faces one charge of felony child abuse.

Since this morning, Rozek has bonded out for $1,500.

