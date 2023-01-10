Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Bond set for alleged ‘baby biter’ in Jones Co.

Rozek’s bond was set at $15,000 and faces one charge of felony child abuse.
Rozek’s bond was set at $15,000 and faces one charge of felony child abuse.(Emily Blackmarr)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Haley Rozek, who allegedly bit a child, had her initial appearance today in front of a judge in Jones County Justice Court.

Rozek, 26, of Laurel worked at a local daycare in Jones County when this incident occurred back in December.

Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel

The mother of the child noticed bite marks on her son’s arm and filed a police report with the sheriff’s department.

“The daycare employees were interviewed and one of the employees, Haley Rozek, admitted to biting the child on the arm,” Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Denny Graham. “She stated that it was the child was upset, she was trying to calm the child down, blowing on his arm and he pulled away and she inadvertently bit him.”

Rozek, 26, of Laurel is currently booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center where she...
Rozek, 26, of Laurel is currently booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center where she is waiting for her initial appearance in court.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Rozek’s bond was set at $15,000 and faces one charge of felony child abuse.

Since this morning, Rozek has bonded out for $1,500.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man dies after Friday night crash in Hattiesburg
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
The driver of the Mustang turned left off Highway 11 onto Moselle Road where he crashed off the...
High-speed chase ends with crash in Moselle; teen driver injured
Rozek, 26, of Laurel is currently booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center where she...
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown

Latest News

-
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location
Donta Berry, 21, of Hattiesburg.
Missing man reported in Hattiesburg
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 1/10
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 1/10
Chuck & Rita Scianna made a $1 million donation to the College of Business and Economic...
Chuck & Rita Scianna gift $1M investment to Southern Miss