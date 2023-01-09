Win Stuff
Water supply issues lead to 2-hour fight in Forrest Co. housefire

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County home suffered significant damage after firefighters battled through water supply issues for almost two hours.

The Rawls Spring and North Forrest Volunteer Fire Departments responded to reports of a structure fire on Oak Street in the Rawls Springs Community around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. They were on the scene within 9 minutes of receiving the dispatch call.

First responders found a single-story, wood-frame home with fire and heavy smoke coming through the roof and all sides of the structure.

Officials reported that a water supply issue on the scene forced firefighters to set up a water shuttle using two responding engines to keep an adequate water supply flowing.

As the fire continued to advance, the firefighters switched to a defensive approach to suppress the fire while protecting adjacent homes. The battle lasted nearly two hours, with the fire coming under control shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.

Five occupants were in the home when the fire started, but they were able to evacuate the house with no injuries.

Occupants said the fire began in the kitchen and quickly advanced throughout the home.

