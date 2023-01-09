The “Stereo-Cracker” brings cultural diversity to a classic tale

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Dance Art Dance Studio held its second annual production of “The Stereo-Cracker” Sunday at the Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg.

The show is a spin on the classic Christmas story, “The Nutcracker,” and the performers said they looked forward to eliminating stereotypes associated with dance.

“I hope they’re surprised at the amount of talent that we all have,” said Gianna Powell. “And, as black girls, we are able to show off how good we are compared to others, and I hope they are expecting good from us.”

Powell also talked about her role as Carla, this story’s version of the Nutcracker’s Clara.

“Carla is the sister of Lisa,” she said. “One’s older, one’s younger. I’m the older one, but Lisa is more popular than me, so I’m jealous of her.

“But, we get along easily throughout the show, and we continue to grow in our relationship and get to like each other more.”

The story is set in the fictional Stereo-City, N.Y., and features several contemporary musical numbers and some of the most popular dance moves seen on social media.

Gabrielle Cox, who also has a lead role, talked about how she prepares not only herself, but her fellow cast members, for moments like this.

“I think that’s just what I expect of myself in this position, to help other people,” Cox said. “And also, because it’s just that if I’m nervous, there are other people watching me, and they are most likely going to be more nervous than I am.

“So, I just have to stay calm and remind them that everything is going to be OK.”

The Dance Art Dance Studio was created to bring cultural diversity to dance, art, and academics, and its founders hope productions like “The Stereo-Cracker” will be a tool to spark change.

