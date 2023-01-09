Recent flooding leads to safety tips for severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department is making sure drivers know wheat to do during severe weather.

The effort follows recent flooding and an accident involving a car found submerged under waster.

Slick roads and lots of rain can make any driver nervous on the roadways.

So, what is the procedure if witnessing a wreck, or worse, ending up in water wreck?

The fire department says:

Remain calm

Call for help

Try to make it to a dry area.

“Try to get out of the car as quick as you can,” Shady Grove Fire Chief David Houston said. “Roll your windows down, open your doors, whatever you’ve got to do to get out of that vehicle and get back to shore.

“If you can’t swim ... get on top of the car until we get here and we’ll get you out.”

