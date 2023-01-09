Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Recent flooding leads to safety tips for severe weather

Car in water? Here's what you do...
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department is making sure drivers know wheat to do during severe weather.

The effort follows recent flooding and an accident involving a car found submerged under waster.

Slick roads and lots of rain can make any driver nervous on the roadways.

So, what is the procedure if witnessing a wreck, or worse, ending up in water wreck?

The fire department says:

  • Remain calm
  • Call for help
  • Try to make it to a dry area.

“Try to get out of the car as quick as you can,” Shady Grove Fire Chief David Houston said. “Roll your windows down, open your doors, whatever you’ve got to do to get out of that vehicle and get back to shore.

“If you can’t swim ... get on top of the car until we get here and we’ll get you out.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The .Petal Police Department worked a three-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Evelyn Gandy...
3-vehicle accident on parkway in Petal leaves 1 seriously injured
Joe Rocco's Brooklyn Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza.
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle collision Thursday on U.S. 98 left one dead.
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County
The Marion County Development Partnership says 300,000 visitors to "Experience a Columbia...
300K visitors have $22 million impact during ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’
A camper was destroyed in a Friday afternoon fire in Moselle.
Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire

Latest News

10pm Headlines 1/8
10pm Headlines 1/8
Shady Grove offers safety tips
Car in water? Here's what you do...
CPR skills can be a life saver
Becoming CPR-certified can save someone’s life
CPR skills can be a life saver
CPR back in the spotlight