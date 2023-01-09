Police seeking location of man believed to have stolen a Volkswagen
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted after an arrest warrant charging him with grand theft auto was issued.
In a post on its Facebook page, HPD said it was looking for 21-year-old Naiqam Douglas of Hattiesburg in connection to a vehicle stolen Wednesday.
The vehicle, a 2019 Volkswagen Passat, was stolen from the 3700 block of West Fourth Street. The car had been left unlocked with a spare key inside.
The Passat was recovered Thursday off Shears Road in Lamar County.
