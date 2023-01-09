Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police seeking location of man believed to have stolen a Volkswagen

Arrest warrant was issued for Naiqam Douglas, 21, Hattiesburg, in connection to stolen vehicle.
Arrest warrant was issued for Naiqam Douglas, 21, Hattiesburg, in connection to stolen vehicle.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted after an arrest warrant charging him with grand theft auto was issued.

In a post on its Facebook page, HPD said it was looking for 21-year-old Naiqam Douglas of Hattiesburg in connection to a vehicle stolen Wednesday.

The vehicle, a 2019 Volkswagen Passat, was stolen from the 3700 block of West Fourth Street. The car had been left unlocked with a spare key inside.

The Passat was recovered Thursday off Shears Road in Lamar County.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The .Petal Police Department worked a three-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Evelyn Gandy...
3-vehicle accident on parkway in Petal leaves 1 seriously injured
Joe Rocco's Brooklyn Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza.
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle collision Thursday on U.S. 98 left one dead.
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County
The Marion County Development Partnership says 300,000 visitors to "Experience a Columbia...
300K visitors have $22 million impact during ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’
A camper was destroyed in a Friday afternoon fire in Moselle.
Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire

Latest News

Scientists are performing a necropsy on a fin whale found on a Pass Christian beach
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach
2023 Rodeo circuit starts in Laurel
2023 rodeo circuit starts in Laurel
The rodeo comes to Laurel
The rodeo comes to Laurel
Diversity, ballet coming to Saenger Theater Sunday in Hattiesburg
Cocroft looking to expand ballerina diversity