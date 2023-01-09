Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man dies after Friday night crash in Hattiesburg

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision Friday night.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, emergency personnel responded to the accident at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road around 6 p.m.

Emergency services discovered a 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the intersection.

Both individuals in the Cadillac and the driver of the Honda were transported to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

On Saturday, just after midnight, the driver of the Honda, 47-year-old Christopher Pickering, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Joe Rocco's Brooklyn Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza.
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
Douglas Brown, 52, was taken into custody Saturday in Ellisville and is awaiting extradition to...
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
The .Petal Police Department worked a three-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Evelyn Gandy...
3-vehicle accident on parkway in Petal leaves 1 seriously injured
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle collision Thursday on U.S. 98 left one dead.
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County

Latest News

A Forrest County home suffered significant damage after firefighters battled through water...
Water supply issues lead to 2-hour fight in Forrest Co. housefire
“I’m prepared to run a strong re-election campaign,” said White. “My campaign account has $1.3...
State Auditor Shad White to run for re-election
A kid that was once a viral social media star on the now-defunct video platform Vine, is now a...
Popeye’s viral Vine kid grows up to win football state championship
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown