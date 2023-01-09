Man dies after Friday night crash in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision Friday night.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, emergency personnel responded to the accident at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road around 6 p.m.

Emergency services discovered a 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the intersection.

Both individuals in the Cadillac and the driver of the Honda were transported to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

On Saturday, just after midnight, the driver of the Honda, 47-year-old Christopher Pickering, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

