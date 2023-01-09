Win Stuff
Jones County selects DYW for 2023

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:53 PM CST
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Paris Kate Morgan knows for certain that the little things matter.

That was part of her strategy when she beat cancer, and it was part of the platform that Morgan used to earn the Jones County Distinguished Young Woman title Saturday night.

“I just know how important it is to stay healthy and just how small increments that you put in your daily routine can change how you feel and how you act towards your peers,” Morgan said in a Sunday interview.

The DYW competition is part of a national scholarship program that promotes leadership and talent in young women.

Each participant learns and performs a fitness program along with presenting a platform they choose.

Morgan chose to focus on where DYW promotes the idea of “being your best self.”

Morgan said she not only chose to focus on this aspect for herself, but wanted to advocate for girls just like her.

Although fitness is a big part of Morgan’s platform, she said the competition challenged her to learn more about her county and her home state of Mississippi.

Morgan said she enjoyed being able to take a deeper dive into why she wants to represent Jones County.

“I definitely tried to learn more about my county, and I learned about Mississippi as a whole,” Morgan said. “I learned about what we could grow as and then I learned I had to go over the information that we submitted previously at the program and just go back on all that and understand why I put it on my sheet and what those all mean to me.”

Morgan will now begin training for the Distinguished Young Women’s competition at the state level, where she hopes to take home the title of Mississippi’s Distinguished Young Woman.

