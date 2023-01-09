High-speed chase ends with crash in Moselle; teen driver injured

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenage driver suffered apparent serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Moselle Monday afternoon.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, an unmarked JCSD Tahoe assigned to an investigator was traveling south on Interstate 59 nearing Moselle when a black Mustang passed him at an extremely high rate of speed. The speed was estimated to have been between 100 and 120 mph.

The investigator pursued the Mustang to Moselle Exit onto Moselle Seminary Road. The driver of the Mustang then turned left off U.S. Highway 11 onto Moselle Road where he crashed off the side of the road.

JCSD, South Jones and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments and EMServ Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

It was reported that the driver was entrapped inside the vehicle. The Southwest Jones VFD used the Jaws of Life to open the Mustang’s door.

The driver, who was reportedly 16 years old, was taken by EMServ to Forrest General Hospital for apparent serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The case is still under investigation.

