Hannah’s Sunday Evening Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 50s. For the rest of the evening, we will be cloudy with scattered showers possible. For tomorrow morning you can expect temperatures to be into the low 40′s.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 60s across the area. There is no chance for rain tomorrow and skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the high 60s. There is no chance for rain and skies will be sunny throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s across the Pine Belt. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 70s. There is a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms are possible, but right now it does not look like any of them will be severe.

