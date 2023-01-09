Win Stuff
Denver Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton as their head coach

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Denver Broncos have requested and received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday (Jan. 7).

Payton, who gave up coaching this season, remains under contract to the Saints. New Orleans would be entitled to compensation from any team that reaches an agreement to bring Payton aboard.

Payton currently works with Fox Sports as an analyst. He has not ruled out returning to coaching since he stepped down as the Saints’ coach before the 2022 season.

According to Schefter, the NFL has decided no team can bring Payton in for in-person interviews before Jan. 17.

