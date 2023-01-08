VFD says timing is key in emergency situations

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night, the Shady Grove Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle accident in Jones County.

Shady Grove Chief David Houston said since the caller who made the report did not stay at the scene, it took them longer to locate the vehicle.

They eventually found the car, submerged in water, and the young driver, who was walking alone down the road, wet and shivering.

Houston said when it comes to these accidents, timing is the most important factor.

“The timing’s the thing, that’s the point with them not staying here and showing us where it was.” Houston said. “We wasted all that valuable time.

“When we get here, we get here to try to find the drivers, the occupants, everything, as quickly as we can. make sure everybody’s safe, no one’s hurt, and get them out of the vehicle if we need to. So, wasting all the time we had to waste, trying to find the car, that was time somebody could of drowned.”

Houston said he encourages callers who make reports about accidents to stay at the scene until emergency responders are on site.

Why?

Houston said it could make the difference between life and death.

