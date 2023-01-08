Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently

Joe Rocco's Brooklyn Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza.
Joe Rocco's Brooklyn Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two businesses that opened in downtown Columbia for this year’s “Experience a Columbia Christmas” now will be open permanently.

Joe Rocco’s Brooklyn Pizzeria and Frosty’s Sweets & Eats both are located on Main Street at Second Street.

Both did such good business during the Columbia Christmas events, that they’re now staying open year round.

Joe Rocco’s Brooklyn Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza, while the Frosty’s location was repurposed this year to serve deli sandwiches, pastries and ice cream gelato.

“Right now, we’re just doing pizza over here and as of next week, we’re going to have the restaurant part opened up with pastas and salads, appetizers, stuff like that and desserts,” said Nick Pellegrino, general manager at Joe Rocco’s Brooklyn Pizzeria.

Frosty’s also makes birthday and wedding cakes.

“We did fantastic during Experience Columbia, we got to meet a lot of great people,” said Melinda Winner, executive chef at Frosty’s Sweets & Eats. “They came in and we now have regulars, that they actually come and visit us every day, I love it.”

The folks at the pizzeria also are working on completing an upstairs section, which will host private parties and any overflow from the first floor.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred Thursday night...
Jones Co. firefighters urge others to stop, stay on scene after ‘lucky’ driver survives accident
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
The fire department issued a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for deer.
Driver suffers minor injuries after encountering buck
A school bus
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing

Latest News

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2023.
LRMA to celebrate its centennial in 2023
The Marion County Development Partnership says 300,000 visitors to "Experience a Columbia...
300K visitors have $22 million impact during ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’
"Americans and the Holocaust" includes several panels and four video kiosks.
Traveling Holocaust exhibit to open at Hattiesburg library Jan. 9
An event celebrating that achievement was held at the headquarters of the Dixie Electric Power...
DE Fastlink reaches 10K subscribers