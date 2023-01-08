Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two businesses that opened in downtown Columbia for this year’s “Experience a Columbia Christmas” now will be open permanently.

Joe Rocco’s Brooklyn Pizzeria and Frosty’s Sweets & Eats both are located on Main Street at Second Street.

Both did such good business during the Columbia Christmas events, that they’re now staying open year round.

Joe Rocco’s Brooklyn Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza, while the Frosty’s location was repurposed this year to serve deli sandwiches, pastries and ice cream gelato.

“Right now, we’re just doing pizza over here and as of next week, we’re going to have the restaurant part opened up with pastas and salads, appetizers, stuff like that and desserts,” said Nick Pellegrino, general manager at Joe Rocco’s Brooklyn Pizzeria.

Frosty’s also makes birthday and wedding cakes.

“We did fantastic during Experience Columbia, we got to meet a lot of great people,” said Melinda Winner, executive chef at Frosty’s Sweets & Eats. “They came in and we now have regulars, that they actually come and visit us every day, I love it.”

The folks at the pizzeria also are working on completing an upstairs section, which will host private parties and any overflow from the first floor.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.