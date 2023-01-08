Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Purvis students take home top honors in stock market competition

Purvis elementary students win stock market competition
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Purvis Upper Elementary took home first- and second-place honors in the Mississippi Stock Market game.

The students were given 100,000 virtual dollars to invest over 13 weeks.

The Purvis teams found success by strategically investing their money into companies like Netflix just before the release of the latest season of the popular show, “Stranger Things.”

After winning the game, the students talked about how the experience will help them in the future.

“If we ever do become a company owner, we know what to buy and how many shares to buy and how much money you want to spend on stuff,” Mason McWilliams said. “Because you can lose a lot or you could earn a lot of money from what you buy or invest.”

Students said they hope their success will encourage their peers to join them in the next competition.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred Thursday night...
Jones Co. firefighters urge others to stop, stay on scene after ‘lucky’ driver survives accident
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
The fire department issued a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for deer.
Driver suffers minor injuries after encountering buck
The .Petal Police Department worked a three-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Evelyn Gandy...
3-vehicle accident on parkway in Petal leaves 1 seriously injured

Latest News

Columbia getting two, new businesses downtown
Columbia getting two, new businesses downtown
Purvis Elementary School students win stock market competition
Purvis elementary students win stock market competition
VFD says timing is key in emergency situations
VFD says timing is key in emergency situations
Self-awareness can play large role in dealing with breast cancer
Self-awareness can play large role in dealing with breast cancer