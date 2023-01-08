LRMA to celebrate its centennial in 2023

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is expecting a big year in 2023

The museum will be celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

The Laurel landmark opened on May 1, 1923.

Much of the activity at the museum this year will be devoted to its centennial.

A series of events will take place the first week of May of 2023.

The museum also will host two big exhibits this year.

The first opens on Jan. 17, and will feature a large, glass piece from famed sculptor, Dale Chihuly.

It’ll be on exhibit through early April.

In the fall, the museum will feature a hands-on interactive exhibit for children, called “Van Gogh for All.”

“(Visitors) can come in and recreate his scenes, learn how he painted, why he painted,” said George Bassi, museum director. “It’s interactive, not only with computer animation, but also with different labels and formats and a lot of things to touch and create, so you can create still-life paintings and you can create your own still-life painting and enter it into the exhibit.”

The museum is also releasing a new centennial catalogue this year, which will feature 100 of its best American and European paintings, prints and sculpture.

