Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 50s. For the rest of the evening, we will be mostly cloudy. For tomorrow morning you can expect temperatures to be into the low 50′s.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid-60s across the area. We will see cloudy skies throughout the day and there is a 70% chance of rain.

Monday we will see temperatures into the high 40s. There is no chance for rain and skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s across the Pine Belt. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 70s. There is no chance for showers and skies will be partly sunny

