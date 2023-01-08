Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

First Saturday businesses and vendors are excited to see what 2023 holds

The first 'First Saturday' of 2023 drew a crowd to downtown Hattiesburg
The first 'First Saturday' of 2023 drew a crowd to downtown Hattiesburg(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First Saturday happens every month in downtown Hattiesburg, and Pine Belt residents are being encouraged to re-engage after getting out of the habit.

“You know what?” Sugar Plums owner Melissa Parrish said. “I plan to just keep being creative and enjoy what I do.”

And hope that her creations and other offerings fit the mind’s-eye of a public that has been asked to come to the Hub City and sample its businesses, eat heartily and shop more than a bit.

Oh, then there’s the vendors and the food trucks.

Onward and upward during the new year, Parrish says.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred Thursday night...
Jones Co. firefighters urge others to stop, stay on scene after ‘lucky’ driver survives accident
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
The fire department issued a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for deer.
Driver suffers minor injuries after encountering buck
A school bus
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing

Latest News

Discussing common misconceptions and signs of breast cancer.
Doctor discusses signs, misconceptions about breast cancer
Joe Rocco's Brooklyn Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza.
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2023.
LRMA to celebrate its centennial in 2023
The .Petal Police Department worked a three-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Evelyn Gandy...
3-vehicle accident on parkway in Petal leaves 1 seriously injured