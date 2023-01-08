First Saturday businesses and vendors are excited to see what 2023 holds
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First Saturday happens every month in downtown Hattiesburg, and Pine Belt residents are being encouraged to re-engage after getting out of the habit.
“You know what?” Sugar Plums owner Melissa Parrish said. “I plan to just keep being creative and enjoy what I do.”
And hope that her creations and other offerings fit the mind’s-eye of a public that has been asked to come to the Hub City and sample its businesses, eat heartily and shop more than a bit.
Oh, then there’s the vendors and the food trucks.
Onward and upward during the new year, Parrish says.
