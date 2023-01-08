Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Doctor discusses signs, misconceptions about breast cancer

Discussing common misconceptions and signs of breast cancer.
Discussing common misconceptions and signs of breast cancer.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than a quarter of a million people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year

Doctors say it is important to be self aware, to be able to evaluate yourself.

“Normal women have lumps in their breasts and have dense breast tissue,” said Dr. Brittney Brown, with Hattiesburg Clinic. “It’s really just important for you to know what your breasts feel like and what they look like. That way you can come and let us know if something new or abnormal pops up.”

Brown said she wants patients to keep an eye out for other symptoms.

“A lump or a bump that wasn’t previously there or if you have changes in the lumps that are there,” Brown said. “If you have changes in the nipples, such as retraction of the nipple, or if you’re having discharge from the nipple, especially if it’s bloody discharge. That’s a red flag and a warning for us to look into.”

For women turning 40 in 2023, it is time to be checked on a more frequent basis.

“We do start mammogram screening at the age of 40, and we recommend annual mammograms from 40 on,” said Brown.

While many are concerned about mammograms, Brown says another common misconception concerns the mammogram itself.

“It’s not fun, but it’s not painful and it’s not anything that’s going to negatively impact you moving forward,” Brown said. “But it can absolutely save your life.”

Ultimately, doctors want patients to be breast-aware moving into the new year, so cases are caught early.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred Thursday night...
Jones Co. firefighters urge others to stop, stay on scene after ‘lucky’ driver survives accident
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
The fire department issued a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for deer.
Driver suffers minor injuries after encountering buck
A school bus
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing

Latest News

Joe Rocco's Brooklyn Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza.
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
January is "Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month."
January dedicated to ‘Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month’
Flu case numbers drop in Mississippi
According to Forbes, nearly 80 percent of people bail on their resolution by February.
Staying motivated with New Years goals