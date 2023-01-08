Cocroft looking to expand ballerina diversity

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Peyton Cocroft has practiced standing on her toes for the past 15 years.

That dedication has helped her earn a role in this weekend’s production of “The Nutcracker” and other lead roles, some of which makes her the only black in the position.

“I got started with dance because it was an activity at first.,” said Peyton. “And then, throughout the years, it started to progress, and I started to like it, and then, I started to fall in love with it.

“Since then, it’s just been there.”

Peyton’s mom, Gwen, says she understands the role her daughter’s race plays when it comes to making an impact on others.

“The younger girls look up to her,” said Gwen Cocroft. “You don’t see a lot of people of color, especially in this area, in dance, or either classical ballet.

“When they watch Peyton, they see someone who looks like them, and they say ‘Hey, I may be able to do that as well.’”

Ahead of tomorrow’s production, Peyton had a few words for young women like her, that feel intimidated about takin on a new challenge.

“Express yourself,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what people think or how they see you. Just believe in yourself. Go out of your comfort zone, because that’s what I did.”

