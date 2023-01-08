3-vehicle accident on parkway in Petal leaves 1 seriously injured

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Saturday evening in Petal.

Petal deputy clerk/dispatcher Jamie Magee said the accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday when the motorcycle collided with two cars near the intersection of Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Leesville Road.

Traffic was disrupted for about 45 minutes.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.