Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

3-vehicle accident on parkway in Petal leaves 1 seriously injured

The .Petal Police Department worked a three-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Evelyn Gandy...
The .Petal Police Department worked a three-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Evelyn Gandy Parkway near the Leesville Road intersection.(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Saturday evening in Petal.

Petal deputy clerk/dispatcher Jamie Magee said the accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday when the motorcycle collided with two cars near the intersection of Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Leesville Road.

Traffic was disrupted for about 45 minutes.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred Thursday night...
Jones Co. firefighters urge others to stop, stay on scene after ‘lucky’ driver survives accident
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
The fire department issued a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for deer.
Driver suffers minor injuries after encountering buck
A school bus
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing

Latest News

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle collision Thursday on U.S. 98 left one dead.
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County
City of Jackson lifts boil water notice for all surface connections
City of Jackson lifts boil water notice for all surface connections
Anthony Carleton
New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named
Volunteers gather wreaths to store them away for next Christmas.
Volunteers help pick up 25,000 wreaths at the Biloxi National Cemetery