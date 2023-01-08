Win Stuff
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle collision Thursday on U.S. 98 left one dead.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle collision Thursday on U.S. 98 left one dead.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
From Mississippi Highway Patrol

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile, Ala., was travelling west on U.S. 98 when it collided with a pair of vehicles driving east.

One vehicle coming east was a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile. The second was and a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest.

Macarilla was injured in the accident and died in the hospital the following day.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

